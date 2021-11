The Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, has expressed joy at the continued partnership between the province and the European Union.

Winde held a meeting with the new EU Ambassador to South Africa, Dr Riina Kionka yesterday.

The meeting discussed ways to promote trade and investment between the Western Cape and the EU.

Winde described this as important to create jobs and help the province recover from the impact of the COVID-19.

Dr Kionka says the Western Cape is a key partner for the EU.