Western Cape Minister of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie says he is please over the outcome regarding peaceful mini-bus taxi operations

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Following reports of ongoing taxi violence, which took place on Friday, 8 March, the South African National Taxi Council’s (SANTACO) Deputy chair Ncebe Enge, told VOC News that the authorities had a meeting to discuss the way forward.

“Leadership of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (CODETA) met on 9th of March to discuss and resolve the issues that led to the violence,” expressed Enge.

According to a statement, the parties resolved the following:

1. The fighting will stop, and no parties will engage in any further acts of violence, intimidation, and harassment of private vehicles, residents, and so forth.

2. Both associations will continue to operate the route during the morning operation and will transport passengers to their respective destinations.

3. In the afternoon peak operations, the CODETA Vrygond and Khayelitsha Wynberg associations will be stationed at the Blue Route Mall while the CATA-Westlake vehicles will transport passengers to the Blue Route Mall.

4. Two additional patrol vehicles have been allocated to assist the local working committee in monitoring the route.

5. Both CATA and CODETA have undertaken to meet with the management of the Blue Route Mall to apologize for the incident and to

assure them of no further incidents of violence and disturbance.

“Furthermore, the leadership of CATA and CODETA would like to apologise to the local community and businesses of Tokai and the surrounding areas for the unfortunate scenes that were witnessed on the 8th of March, 2024, and would like to assure members of the community that such incidents will not happen again,” CATA and CODETA Executive Leaderships expressed in a statement.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Minister of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said that he is pleased with the agreement reached over the weekend for peaceful mini-bus taxi operations in Tokai without any further acts of violence, intimidation, or harassment of business vehicles.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes as part of a coordinated intervention and will continue to work with our partners to address the long-term stability of these routes,” remarked Mackenzie.

Mackenzie added that the safety of commuters is a top priority, and ensuring they have reliable and affordable transport.

Photo: VOCfm