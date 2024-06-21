Western Cape motorists urged to exercise caution amidst winter road hazards

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Amid recent severe weather conditions in the Western Cape, motorists are being urged to practice heightened vigilance on the roads.

The call comes in response to a spike in road fatalities, with 58 fatal car crashes recorded between June 3 and June 17, resulting in 59 fatalities.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast the Head of Communications for the Western Cape Mobility Department, Muneera Allie highlighted the dangers posed by winter weather.

“We strongly advise all road users to take extra care and caution during the winter periods. Western Cape winters are synonymous with rain, windy conditions, misty and foggy mornings, particularly in low-lying areas,” Allie stated.

The challenges are compounded by shorter daylight hours, with darkness setting in earlier and lingering longer in the mornings, reducing visibility for drivers.

To help motorists navigate these conditions safely, the department has shared several winter driving preparedness and safety tips:

– Check your wiper blades to ensure the windscreen can be cleaned effectively.

– Check your tyres to ensure they have adequate tread for better traction on the road.

– Ensure headlights, brake lights, and indicators are functioning properly.

– Verify defrosters and heating equipment are in good working order.

– Increase the distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

– Turn on your headlights in dark weather conditions but avoid using high beams as they can reflect off wet and foggy surfaces, temporarily blinding other drivers.

– Slow down when it rains and avoid sudden braking to prevent skidding.

– Avoid driving through deep puddles or flowing water whenever possible.

– Be aware of other vehicles in your rear and blind spot areas, as visibility can be compromised through wet side windows and mirrors.

Commenting on the issue of road flooding, Allie mentioned the department’s collaborative efforts with local authorities to clear blocked drains.

“Many drains are blocked, which doesn’t allow for adequate drainage. We encourage drivers to exercise extra caution in flooded areas. Winter driving can be unpredictable and demanding, requiring drivers to be vigilant and prepared for various challenges such as flooding and poor visibility,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Automobile Association (AA) has also weighed in, advising motorists to perform maintenance on their vehicles as winter sets in.

The AA noted that cold weather can exacerbate issues that may have gone unnoticed during warmer months. Winter is seen as an ideal time for servicing vehicles, with the AA stressing that regular checks are crucial for optimal performance and road safety.

Additionally, the AA highlighted the importance of personal security during shorter winter days due to increased criminal activities.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels