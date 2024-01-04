Western Cape motorists urged to remain vigilant on the roads

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

This festive season has once again resulted in a high number of fatalities on South African roads, with hundreds of individuals losing their lives in tragic accidents across the country.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, Provincial Minister of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said roads in the province have been extremely busy over the holiday period.

He explained: “Although we welcome the busy season for economic purposes, it also comes with numerous unfortunate incidents.”

“We see crashes that result in fatalities on the road, and sadly, on our mid-year road, we revealed that we lost 76 people due to road accidents.”

Mackenzie said that last week, the department recorded around 20 deaths that occurred as a result of motor incidents in the province.

“We need to change our driving behavior in this country. We are losing too many people on our roads.” “We are urging people to just do the basics to ensure that we all arrive safely.”

He urged the public to:

“Buckle up, don’t drink and drive, don’t speed, and check that your vehicle is roadworthy.”

Mackenzie stated that some of the biggest contributors to road accidents involve motorists not stopping while doing long-distance journeys.

“As well as speeding, drinking while driving, and reckless driving.”

He said new statistics regarding road accidents will be released within the next two weeks, as the report is currently being updated.

Photo: Pexels