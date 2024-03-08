Western Cape officer accused of raping detainee appears in court

Share this article

A police officer who allegedly raped a woman while in custody has appeared in the Citrusdal Magistrate’s court on the West Coast.

The officer was arrested last week. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says the officer will remain in custody and the case was postponed for bail application.

” The state can confirm that the bail application of a Citrusdal police officer, who is charged with a rape of a detainee, will continue on the 12th of March 2024. The case was postponed today after the parties could not agree on the schedule. The state argues that it is a schedule 6 [offence], which puts the onus on the accused to prove that it is in the interest of justice to be released on bail. While the defence argues that it is schedule 5.”

Source: SABC News