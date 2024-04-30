Western Cape parents urged to complete 2025 school admissions as late applications close soon

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has reported a surge in late applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 admissions for the 2025 school year.

Since the admissions portal closed earlier this month (12 April), over 8000 late applications have been received from parents eager to secure spots for their children.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond stated that the total number of applications for Grade 1 and 8 learners has reached a record-breaking 102,680 during the initial application process.

“When we include the late applications, this makes it close to 110,000 applications altogether for the 2025 school year thus far.”

Hammond reminded parents who have not yet applied to do so before the deadline on May 12.

“All applications received after the deadline will be considered late, to be considered only after those received on time. We want to thank the parents who made the effort to apply on time and help us plan for a place for their child in a school next year.”

Meanwhile, the outcomes of the applications will be available online from May 30, a day later than initially scheduled, due to the public holiday for the general election.

“Parents with multiple offers are urged to promptly confirm their choice of school to avoid delaying the process for other applicants.” “Failure to confirm by June 14 will result in the system automatically accepting the offer from the top-ranked school, with all other offers being revoked.”

Hammond reassured parents who do not receive an offer on May 30 that places often become available as other parents finalize their choices.

The application window for Grade R and transfer requests for Grades 2 to 7 and 9 to 11 will be open from August 1 to August 16, 2024.

