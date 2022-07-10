Western Cape police arrest more than 550 people in crime-prevention operations

Share this article

Western Cape police arrested nearly 600 people during the week for crimes ranging from possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition to dealing in dagga, murder and domestic violence.

Provincial spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said 562 wanted suspects were nabbed.

Among those arrested was a 34-year-old man in Delft who was allegedly found in possession of a .38 Special revolver, while in the Nyanga Browns Farm area a 37-year-old man was also arrested for possession of a firearm.

In another incident, officers swooped on premises in Mfuleni and found dagga with a street value of R3,000.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile applauded communities helping police to fight crime and commended police officers for removing unlicensed firearms from the streets.

Source: TimesLIVE