Western Cape police arrest two for being in possession abalone worth R2.4m

A total of 4932 units of shucked abalone and 638 units of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R2.4 million was seized in Milnerton on Friday.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the crime intelligence driven investigation led them to a warehouse in Milnerton.

“At 10am the members arrived at the premises in Freedom Way, where a Chevrolet Optra with two Chinese occupants had just stopped. Upon searching the vehicle, they found two 50 kilograms [bags]of salt, which confirmed their suspicions. Upon entering the warehouse, they uncovered an illegal abalone processing facility and arrested the men, aged 31 and 34,” said Rwexana.

Plastic containers filled with shucked abalone, steel cooking pots, gas cylinders and burners, a scale, chest freezer and other items of equipment were also seized.

The men are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act.

