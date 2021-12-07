Western Cape Police combat unlicensed firearms plaguing communities

LOCAL

Police officers in the Western Cape arrested four suspects aged between 25 and 31 on Sunday 5 November 2021 in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, as the battle against unlicensed firearms in communities resumes.

According to Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, members stopped a blue Toyota Conquest while they were on patrol. After the vehicle’s occupants were searched, a 9mm pistol with ammunition was discovered and confiscated.

In an unrelated matter, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Duinefontein Road Manenberg on Monday night 07 December.

Community members informed constituents attached to the Manenberg Crime Prevention Unit about a male that had been shooting in the area. Twigg said that the teenager was apprehended and searched.

“The members apprehended the suspect, searched him and found a .38 special revolver with ammunition in his possession.”

The suspects will make their respective court appearances to face the charges against them.