Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Western Cape Police combat unlicensed firearms plaguing communities

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

LOCAL

Police officers in the Western Cape arrested four suspects aged between 25 and 31 on Sunday 5 November 2021 in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, as the battle against unlicensed firearms in communities resumes.

According to Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, members stopped a blue Toyota Conquest while they were on patrol. After the vehicle’s occupants were searched, a 9mm pistol with ammunition was discovered and confiscated.

In an unrelated matter, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Duinefontein Road Manenberg on Monday night 07 December.

Community members informed constituents attached to the Manenberg Crime Prevention Unit about a male that had been shooting in the area. Twigg said that the teenager was apprehended and searched.

“The members apprehended the suspect, searched him and found a .38 special revolver with ammunition in his possession.”

The suspects will make their respective court appearances to face the charges against them.


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.