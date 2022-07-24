Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Western Cape police crack down on everything from weapons and dagga to romance scams

Western Cape police have made a number of arrests in the past few days with charges ranging from unlawful possession of firearms to organised crime.

According to W/O Joseph Swartbooi, Atlantis police on Thursday participated in an integrated operation.

“The members responded to information and approached and searched an identified address. They confiscated two handmade guns, ammunition and dagga. Two males aged 41 and 21 were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of dagga.”

Operation Restore officers in Samora Machel conducted random stop-and-search operations on Friday. “When the convoy drove down Harry Gwala Street they noticed a man who tried to evade them and the police gave chase. Upon searching the man, they confiscated a 9mm pistol with no ammunition.” The 22-year-old was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm.

Also in the Western Cape, members of the provincial commercial crimes cyber investigation unit conducted a tracing operation in the early hours of Friday in Khayelitsha and Parklands to arrest suspects in a romance scam involving R930,000.

“The investigation led to the arrest of a 51-year- old Nigerian male and a 28-year-old female who we believe are directly involved in a romance scheme in which they receive money from their victims.”  They have been charged with fraud, theft and contravention of the prevention of organised crime laws.

All suspects will appear in the Atlantis and Athlone magistrates’ courts.

Source: TimesLIVE


