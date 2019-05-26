Western Cape police investigating wrongful arrest of woman

Western Cape police have launched an investigation into the alleged wrongful arrest of a 23-year-old woman in Sea Point in Cape Town last week.

Esethu Mcinjana recorded the incident on video and it went viral on social media.

The video shows one of the officers searching Mcinjana’s handbag after accusing her of being a robber. She says she was arrested after she was found sitting on a bench overlooking the ocean.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novella Potelwa, says police officials are expected to abide by the Police Code of Conduct.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment to upholding the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa that espouses the principles of human rights. In addition police officials are expected to abide by the tenets of the SAPS Code of Conduct that speak to the treatment of everyone in a humane manner; if any police official is found to have transgressed any aspect, decisive action will be taken.”

