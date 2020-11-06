Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand resigns

Share this article

















The Western Cape Police Ombudsman, Johan Brand, has resigned from his position after two years at the helm to pursue other career opportunities.

Brand, who succeeded former National Prosecutions Authority Director of Public Prosecutions, Vusi Pikoli, has been described as diligent and thorough in his work.

Among the high-profile investigations conducted by his office are the Overstrand SAPS’s inability to perform their constitutional and legislative mandate.

The investigation revealed a shortage of both human and physical resources and the SAPS’s inability to provide adequate victim support.

A spokesperson for the Provincial Minister of Community Safety, Cayla Murray, says Minister Albert Fritz has commended Brand for his service.

“Many who have worked with him will know that he is diligent and thorough in all aspects of his work. During the 2019/20 financial year, the office of the WCPO has had an increase in requests for investigations since its inception in 2014/15. This is an increase from 83 complaints in its first year of operation to 732 in 2019/20.”

Source: SABC News