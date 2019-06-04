Western Cape police still hunting for Stellenbosch farmer’s killers

Police are searching for the killers of a Stellenbosch wine farmer who was gunned down on his farm Louisenhof on Sunday night.

The 62-year-old was embroiled in a land grab and had been fighting to get illegal occupants off his property.

62 year-old Stefan Smit is the second farmer to be killed on his farm within less than month in the Western Cape.

The Louisenhof Wine Estate owner had been battling land grabs on his farm and had turned to the courts to have the illegal occupants from the neighbouring informal settlement removed.

Calls for government intervention have been made by the agriculture sector in the province.

It’s been reported that Smit was shot in front of his wife and friend and died on the scene.

(Source: SABC News)

