Western Cape police tightening the grip on extortion

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says their specialised team in the Western Cape is ready and available to deal with extortion cases that are reported.

This as various extortion incidents have halted work at several construction sites in Cape Town delaying service delivery and the provision of critical infrastructure.

Masemola says their extortion team will work hard to bring the perpetrators to book.

He was speaking in Cape Town, during the launch of the Police’s National Safer Festive Season Campaign.

“Extortion, yes. It’s a problem in most areas in the country, especially at construction sites. But now you also find it in businesses or shops. Western Cape is the first province to have an established extortion team. That team is still available. It’s still working. And actually, even the kidnapping team we started here. So, the other provinces they have established theirs. And we will continue to make arrests and investigate those cases of extortion.”

Source: SABC News