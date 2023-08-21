Western Cape Premier Alan Winde talks about the impact of the SANTACO taxi stay away across the VOC airwaves

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the recent mini bus stay away imposed by the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the stay away was a “major disruption” on many levels.

Speaking across VOC’s airwaves, Winde added that while our constitution allows the public to strike and voice their dissatisfaction, it still needs to be done within the rule of law.

“Our constitution enables people to voice their opinion and protest, but it does not enable you to destroy. Five people lost their lives, and there was a lot of destruction to property – ambulances, police people, busses, and destruction of physical infrastructure like clinics and police stations that were burned down. This is unacceptable,” reiterated Winde.

Everyone wants to talk about crime, said Winde, but it becomes a debate when the rule of law is applied. And while the taxi industry plays a crucial role in our country, the loss of innocent lives is not applicable.

“There was an argument as to whether or not impoundment could happen within a taxi, and that is the debate underway. We must also understand that the taxi industry is a very important industry within the public transport sphere, but I condemn the loss of life and leaving citizens in the lurch. That makes no sense,” added Winde.

Source: VOCfm