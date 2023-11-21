Western Cape records 10.9% crime increase

Share this article

Western Cape police say contact crimes in the province have increased during the second quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year. This follows the release of national crime statistics by the Police Ministry last week.

Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile says figures show murder, among other crimes, has increased by 10.9%.

He was addressing a media briefing in Cape Town.

Patekile says contributing factors relate to gang violence, extortion, and drug and alcohol use in the province. He says they intend to deploy additional members from law enforcement and safety agencies to hotspot areas across the province.

Western Cape Police Oversight Minister, Regan Allen, says he is disappointed that the murder rate has spiked in the province.

Western Cape Police Oversight Minister, Regan Allen, says he is disappointed that the murder rate has spiked in the province.

Allen says action is needed.

“We will not be deterred. We will definitely continue to ensure that our oversight should lead to better service delivery and working with all our stakeholders, including LEAP, including metro police, the South African Police Service, and community organisations.”

