Western Cape records 31 road fatalities in the past week

The Western Cape Mobility Department says 31 people have died on the province’s roads over the past week.

Mobility Department spokesperson Rebecca Campbell says seventeen of the victims were pedestrians, while the others lost their lives in traffic crashes.

“As the roads get busy again, we are urging everyone to take care and remember the simple actions that can save their lives.”

Campbell says, “Even small amounts of alcohol can affect your judgment. So, please never drink and drive. If you plan to drink, find a safer way to get home.”

“If you are driving, always buckle up and ensure that everyone else in your vehicle is buckled up, even on short trips,” adds Campbell.

Source: SABC News