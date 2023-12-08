Western Cape researchers find first-ever safe and effective treatment to prevent Multidrug-Resistant TB

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

In a significant breakthrough, the Desmond Tutu Tuberculosis (TB) Centre at Stellenbosch University have discovered the first ever safe and effective treatment capable of preventing multidrug-resistant TB in both children and adults.

Researchers from the centre reported that an antibiotic taken for six months, once daily, could reduce the risk of developing drug-resistant TB in children by 56%.

Speaking on the VOC Drive Time show, Associate Professor James Seddon, who was part of the team that discovered the treatment, said it took several years to get an outcome.

He noted that the researchers found that the children who used the antibiotic were 60% less likely to develop TB.

“What we found was that there was a substantial reduction in the risk of getting TB if you took levofloxacin every day for six months.”

Seddon said the World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to provide guidelines in the coming months after considering the findings of the trial.

“Then in South Africa the National Health Authorities will need to decide whether they bring this into their guidelines.”

He highlighted that the collaboration with healthcare professionals and community engagement will be crucial to fostering widespread acceptance and utilization of the treatment.

“Once it’s approved, it will up health services to implement it on the ground.”

Furthermore, Seddon stressed the critical need for health literacy and education in South Africa, urging a concerted effort to improve public awareness surrounding TB.

“Health literacy and health education is much needed in South Africa.” “We need to do better in terms of educating people and raising awareness around TB.”

Highlighting the accessibility of the treatment, he clarified, “The drug is readily available since it’s a commonly used antibiotic for other conditions. It’s not a new antibiotic; it’s simply going to be used in a new way.”

Seddon said that once it is approved globally and nationally, the focus will shift to implementing the treatment effectively within health services.