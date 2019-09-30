Western Cape river flows for first time in years

Share this article

















Thanks to the bountiful rains the Western Cape received over the weekend, many areas welcomed much-needed rain. Some of the areas which received downpours include Montagu, where the Keisie River is flowing for the first time in years.

Locals were ecstatic to see the Keisie River flowing after an estimated four years of dormancy. Montagu resident Dana Du Plessis sent a video to Storm Report SA to share the wonderful news.

In the video, the river starts flowing, bringing debris with it.

This is a textbook flash flood in the Keisiesriver in the Western Cape yesterday. This river is flowing for the first time in 3-4 years. Video sent in by Dana Du Plessis. Posted by Storm Report SA on Sunday, 29 September 2019

A flash flood lead to the river filling up and flowing with renewed vigor, and residents all along the river were happy to see the river running once more.

“Definitely stuck on the farm for a few days. The video is the road out. Need a kayak now or a whitewater raft,” William Pulles said in his Facebook post.

Definitely stuck on the farm for a few days. The video is the road out. Need a kayak now or a whitewater raft Posted by William Pulles on Sunday, 29 September 2019

The Klein Karoo also received a much-needed cloud burst, showering the area with rains.

The dams servicing the Karoo area are approximately 20% full ahead of the summer months and locals are hoping the weekend’s rains will help to bolster the water storage. Residents in the area happily welcomed the downpours which left puddles of water everywhere.

Picture: Facebook/Dana Du Plessis

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

