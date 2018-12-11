Western Cape Safer Festive Season Plan to be launched

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to launch the Western Cape Safer Festive Season Plan and open a new police station in Samora Machel on Tuesday.

Cele, National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole and the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula will all be present at the event.

Spokesperson for the minister, Reneilwe Serero said the new police station will assist the community of Nyanga.

“The new police station will serve the community of Samora Machel in Nyanga following an outcry from community members that population growth and spatial development in the area necessitated the establishment of another police station,” she said.

Serero said the new station would assist with the backlog of cases from the Nyanga Police Station which is currently the murder capital of the country.

“The new station will assist the community as well as other stations ease the backlog of cases already registered in the system. The additional personnel and vehicles have been allocated to Samora Machel to serve the community, will also be beneficial to alleviate crime in the area,” she said.

