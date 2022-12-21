Western Cape SAPS increase resources in hotspot areas for the holidays

Police management conducted safer festive season operations in Sea Point, Camps Bay, Imizamo Yethu and Muizenberg.
Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile says they’re increasing resources in hotspot areas over the festive season.
“We want to have more boots in the ground so that people see and feel safe. We want to clamp trio crimes such as cash-in-transit, robberies and hijackings. That is our concentration. We want to focus on fire and there are increased stabbings we want to take these away,” says Patekile.
Source: SABC News