Western Cape SAPS say they are turning the tide on crime

Two suspects aged 27 and 47 were arrested and are due to make their court appearance on Wednesday at Bellville Magistrate’s Court for possession of drugs.

In an unrelated incident, Ravensmead Crime Prevention Unit and Steenberg SAPS members were busy with stop and search duties early this morning at about 1pm.

The members followed up on information they received about drugs at a house in Gousblom Street, Uitsig.

Upon searching the premises, they found 310 full mandrax tablets and 40 halves of Mandrax tablets as well as three rounds of ammunition.

A 26-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of drugs and illegal possession of ammunition, and will appear at Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The members were commended for their dedication in the fight against crime as well as good community partnership, the police said.

Source: ANA

