Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Western Cape taxi association member killed outside his home

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

A senior member of the Uncedo Taxi Association has been shot dead outside his home in Thembalethu in George in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Chris Spies says they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after the 60-year-old was shot and a family member sustained gunshot wounds.

Spies said they were outside their residence at Thembalethu Zone 6 when two men fired several rounds at them. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was later declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

The second victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital.

Spies says the assailants fled the scene and are still at large. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.