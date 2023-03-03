Western Cape taxi association member killed outside his home

Share this article

A senior member of the Uncedo Taxi Association has been shot dead outside his home in Thembalethu in George in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Chris Spies says they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after the 60-year-old was shot and a family member sustained gunshot wounds.

Spies said they were outside their residence at Thembalethu Zone 6 when two men fired several rounds at them. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was later declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

The second victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital.

Spies says the assailants fled the scene and are still at large. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.

Source: SABC News