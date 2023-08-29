Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Western Cape Taxi Task Team talks continue

The meeting of the Minibus Taxi Task Team in the Western Cape will continue on Tuesday as part of the three-day taxi imbizo in Cape Town following the recent deadly taxi strike.

The crippling eight-day strike had a huge cost on human lives, property and infrastructure.

Representatives of the provincial government, City of Cape Town and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) are attending the meeting.

Provincial Minister of Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie, says discussions have been constructive and have focused on the rights of commuters.

Source: SABC News


