Western Cape teachers encouraged to participate in the 2022 National Teaching Awards

Nominations for the 2022 National Teaching Awards are now open! Nominations close on 26 July 2022, and all Western Cape teachers are encouraged to participate.

The awards give you an opportunity to recognise the incredible work that so many teachers have done over the past year, and to celebrate the achievements of outstanding teachers in the Western Cape.

Our Provincial Teaching Awards will take place during September, with the winners in each category going on to be our nominees for the National Teaching Awards scheduled for October. Last year, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) was extremely proud to have to have 9 of our 14 nominees place in the top three nationally, and we are looking forward to seeing the calibre of our province’s teachers recognised in this year’s edition.

All teachers, governing bodies, and district officials, are invited to submit nominations to their principals or centre managers. A minute has been sent to all schools with the relevant criteria and forms. All the information needed for nominations is also available on the WCED website:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/national-teaching-awards

Teachers may be nominated in the following 13 categories:

Excellence in Grade R Teaching

Excellence in Primary School Teaching (Grades 1–7)

Excellence in Primary School Leadership

Excellence in Secondary School Teaching (Grades 8–12)

Excellence in Secondary School Leadership

Excellence in Special Needs Teaching

Excellence in Special Needs School Leadership

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (GET)

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET)

Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences

Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences

Excellence in Technology – Enhanced, Teaching and Learning

Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award

Previous winners have gone on to do great things in education, and I hope that our schools will take this opportunity to give their deserving teachers a chance to shine on a provincial and national stage!

Read more about our 2021 Provincial Teaching Award Winners here:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/2021-national-teaching-awards-provincial-winners