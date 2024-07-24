Western Cape to open 2025 Grade R and school transfer applications soon

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced the opening of applications for Grade R and school transfers for the 2025 academic year.

The application window will run from 1 August to 18 August 2024. Parents and guardians can submit Grade R applications online and transfer applications for Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 to 12.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said there were a few changes in this year’s application process.

“It’s a bit different from previous years; we did the Grade 1 and Grade 8 earlier this year. Now we’re doing Grade R applications and transfer applications for learners who are transferring to different schools next year.”

Hammond noted that the online application system is only applicable to Grade R. Parents must register to complete the application process.

Meanwhile, transfer applications must be submitted directly to the desired school, though the necessary form can be downloaded from the WCED website.

For grade R applications, the required documents are:

– Proof of identity: ID, birth certificate, or passport of the learner. For foreign learners: a passport, study permit, proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s asylum seeker or refugee permit. A police affidavit is acceptable if these documents are unavailable.

– Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools only]

– Proof of residence (rates account, lease agreement, or an affidavit confirming residence)

For school transfers, the necessary documents include:

– The last official school report card

– Proof of identity: ID, birth certificate, or passport of the learner. For foreign learners: a passport, study permit, proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s asylum seeker or refugee permit. A police affidavit is acceptable if these documents are unavailable.

– Proof of residence (rates account, lease agreement, or an affidavit confirming residence)

Once the application window closes, schools will review applications based on their admissions policy. Parents will be informed of the outcomes between 18 and 31 September 2024.

“Transfer application forms and supporting documents can be dropped off directly at the school, and electronic submissions via email are also accepted using the official WCED form.”

With regards to Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications, Hammond said that schools are currently finalizing their admission lists, confirming placements for children on their waiting lists. This process is ongoing.

Parents who have not yet applied for Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2025 school year are urged to do so immediately by contacting their district office or calling 0861 819 919 for more information.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels