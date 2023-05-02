Western Cape Veterinary Services warns farmers of avian influenza

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Western Cape’s Veterinary Services have warned poultry farmers of avian influenza, after discovering it in two commercial farms in the Paardeberg area.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Avian influenza, or commonly referred to as “avian flu” or “bird flu,” is an infection that typically affects wild birds but can also affect domestic or commercial poultry. Avian influenza’s primary host is aquatic birds. The viral disease is spread through direct contact between infected birds and healthy birds or indirect contact such as contaminated equipment.

In a statement, the provincial Veterinary service stated that approximately 120 000 birds have died. The first confirmed case of bird flu was on the 21st of April, and another case on the 25th of April 2023. According to the Veterinary service, the strain involved is still unknown and is being investigated.

Currently, there is no vaccine or treatment for the avian diseases. The Western Cape government has urged the agriculture industry and the public to be on high alert. Although the public should be on alert for avian influenza, the provincial government said poultry products from grocery stores are safe for consumption.

