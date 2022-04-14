Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Wet weather conditions expected across the country over the Easter weekend

The South African Weather Services says people travelling across the country over the Easter weekend can expect wet weather conditions.

The Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West are likely to experience more thunderstorms from Friday with the risk of localised flooding and possible hail.

Emergency services are continuing with search and rescue operations in KZN where record-breaking rainfall has left a trail of destruction and over 300 people dead.

SA Weather Services’ Ismael Moyo says, “Starting from tomorrow, we have isolated thundershowers in central parts – so if you are travelling from Gauteng to the Western Cape, you are likely to experience some showers and thundershowers in those areas – and giving us scattered showers in FS and KZN as well.”

“Currently there’s another air system that is developing west of the country, supported by surface high pressure systems. These are expected to bring much more rain over the central parts of the country starting tomorrow – also for the extreme southern parts of KZN and EC. No warnings as yet but we will continue monitoring the situation,” Moyo adds.

VIDEO: KZN FLOODS – Going forward we are going to see more and more extreme weather: Expert

Source: SABC

