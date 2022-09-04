Wet, windy and cold in Western and Northern Cape, balmy in Gauteng

Share this article

LOCAL

A cold front is expected to affect parts of the Cape on Sunday and Monday, the SA Weather Service says.

“Wet, very windy and cold conditions are expected over the western parts of the Western and Northern Cape until Monday due to a cold front,” the service said.

A level-2 warning for damaging winds leading to localised problems for high-sided vehicles, especially on the N1, is also expected over the south-western parts, Cape winelands and eastern interior of the Western Cape as well as the southern high ground of Namaqualand in the Northern Cape.

In contrast, Gauteng is fine and warm. Mpumalanga is warm but hot in places in the lowveld. Limpopo is also hot in the western Bushveld and the southern part of the lowveld.

Source: TimesLIVE