We’ve lost everything, say victims of Polar Park inferno

Residents affected by a devastating blaze in Polar Park informal settlement in Phillippi, Cape Town, said they do not know where to turn as they have lost everything.

In a tragic start to the new year, a fire ripped through the shacks in the informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday leaving one dead and hundreds homeless.

One of the affected residents, Thandazwa Mpontshane, said she was not home when the fire started.

The 26-year-old mother of one said she lost all her belongings in the fire.

“There is nothing left, I only have the clothes that I have on right now,” she said.

Tembela Getze said she was at church when the fire occurred.

“All the clothes have been burnt, everything. I have nothing — even my certificate, ID, everything, my phone.”

Getze said she doesn’t know where to turn now.

“I really don’t know, I don’t even have a place now just to sleep — no food, nothing.”

The Gift of the Givers provided aid to the victims.

The group’s Ali Sablay, who was on the ground, said the situation was worse than what they had expected.

“It’s a very dire situation. People have lost absolutely everything. One 31-year-old female has passed away.”

He said Gift of the Giver’s teams did an assessment and are going to be assisting with meals, water, toiletries, blankets and mattresses.

However, a lot of people affected would need counselling.

Chairperson of the Polar Park Fire Victims Teenage Mtiyane said he noticed the fire at about 1.30am and was later able to establish it had started in the shack of a 30-year-old woman who died.

“It is where the fire started and she is the one who is deceased because she never managed to open her butler,” he said.

The 49-year-old said the fire spread quickly due to wind.

“The problem was the wind and it was moving in all directions, hence even the firefighters struggled to fight the fire. But luckily they managed to come around early and that’s where they managed to help us very much, otherwise we should have more in terms of this disaster,” said Mtiyane.

He said the victims have lost everything.

“Remember this is the festive [season] and people are banking on the festive. Mostly stokvel and everything was in the house. More especially when it comes to food and children’s stuff — everything was done. It was in the festive joy mood and people were out. The worst part of all is those that are out due to the holidays — it’s more disaster to them.”

He appealed to the city to assist them with temporary structures as they have nowhere to go.

“The Gift of the Givers is always helping us. We appreciate the Gift of the Givers, they were the second to come to the scene but they were the first when it comes to helping in terms of physical things at hand,” he said.

Source: TimesLIVE