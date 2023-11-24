What a sight to behold- CSR team

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Voice of the Cape Corporate Social Responsibility initiative for the month of November wrapped on Thursday with a bang!

In what could easily be described as the biggest event yet.

Spectacular scenes played out across the destitute area, with hundreds flocking to the gates of Masjid-us-Sabr, eagerly awaiting a goodie bag filled with various treats.

VOC’s Loushe Jordaan Gilbert confessed that she had her doubts, especially when she gauged the amount of people surrounding the perimeter.

“I must be honest, I panicked at one point because there were so many children and all of a sudden all the boxes of party-packets we had looked way too little,” she said.

When asked how she felt seeing everything come together, Gilbert said it’s truly remarkable being part of a company that makes such a phenomenal impact in various communities.

“You know when we do this, most of the time we know what the aim of the initiative is, we know what to expect, but I promise you whenever the actual day arrives, all you can do is stand there in awe of how much your efforts mean to someone. We take so many things for granted that we tend to forget that there are people who have way less than we do and the gratitude they portray leaves me ashamed of how I take things for granted,” she shared.

Speaking to VOC staff working behind the scenes, it was clear that even they were shocked at how 4 000 people were provided a hot meal and more than 1 500 children merrily walking with a party packet declaring their love to the station.

“These children just made every hour spent packing so worth it, they were so happy, and they kept thanking us,” shared Aaisha Ismail.

“Today once again proved that when your intention is pure and you doing it for nothing other than wanting to make a difference in the lives of other, Allah (God) will do the rest, you will have more than what is required and everything will run smoothly,” stated Fatima Powell.

Jasmina Petersen who fell in love with the cutest blue-eyed toddler said she enjoyed the event and every event that the team does because while making a difference in the lives of many, she manages to play with a little one or two and interact with people on the ground, people who in many cases just need an ear to listen.

VOC would also like to thank its sponsors for all the generous donations. May the Almighty continue to bless you and all endeavours you undertake.

Stay tuned to the airwaves of VOC for more details on the upcoming CSR initiative.