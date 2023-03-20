‘What do we do with so much electricity?’ — Reactions to reduced load-shedding

Share this article

South Africans have reacted to reduced power cuts over the weekend, with some drawing links to the EFF’s national shutdown on Monday.

Load-shedding was suspended over the weekend but returned at stage 1 on Monday.

“Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Monday,” the power utility said.

Stage 2 will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.

“Load-shedding will be again suspended from 5am until 4pm on Tuesday. Stage 2 will be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 4pm on Wednesday.”

The reduced power cuts come as the EFF stages national shutdown protests calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other issues.

The EFF warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting. Taxis and flights are not expected to be interrupted.

Police made arrests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on the eve of the shutdown and cleared roads of bricks and rubble. It is unclear if the disruption was in relation to the shutdown protests on Monday.

There have been reports of burning tyres in Durban and a SABC news crew came under attack in Cape Town.

Many took to social media to celebrate the short break from load-shedding, with some questioning its timing.

Source: Timeslive