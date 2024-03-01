Wheel to Heal launches fundraising campaign for completion of first Mosque in Greyton

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Wheel to Heal, a Non-profit Organization (NPO) known for its charitable endeavours, has embarked on a new initiative to raise funds for the completion of Masjied Hanif in Greyton, situated just outside of Cape Town.

The fundraising campaign kicks off tomorrow with 20 cyclists departing from Masjidul Quds, Gatesville, at around 6am for Franschhoek on Saturday and continuing to Greyton on Sunday.

However, fundraising efforts will extend throughout the month of Ramadan, with a goal of raising R1 million.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday, Chairman of Wheel to Heal, Dr. Elias Parker, shared the organization’s motivation for this campaign, highlighting the rich history and inspiring story behind Masjied Hanif.

He recounted how a gentleman called Boeta Hanif Abrahams and his wife, four years ago, discovered a group of Muslims in Greyton without a mosque. They took it upon themselves to gather the community under a tree for Jumuah prayers every Friday and to teach madrassa classes.

“Immediately after our last campaign raising funds for Palestine, we set down and decided to head the call and raise funds for the completion of the first Masjied in Greyton.”

Last year, the Wheel to Heal “Ride for Palestine” campaign saw 75 cyclists embark on a 75km journey. Initially aiming to raise R750,000, the campaign ended up raising over R2 million for people in Gaza.

Dr. Parker emphasized the importance of completing the mosque, stating, “I know we are all struggling and with Ramadan around the corner, we are all in need, but completing the house of Allah is always a priority for us and we call on the community in Cape Town to assist.”

He said that donations are welcomed for various needs, including inverters, air conditioners, and general contributions.

Individuals are encouraged to sponsor a cyclist per kilometre or make donations directly to the Wheel to Heal account.

The public is urged to participate and support this noble cause, contributing to the completion of Masjied Hanif and enriching the lives of the Muslim community in Greyton.

VOC News

Photo: Wheel To Heal/Facebook