Wheels of Justice finally turning for House Robbers Thanks to Diligent Claremont Detective

Following house robberies that took place in Briar Street in Claremont and Ritchie Avenue, Wynberg on 19 April 2016, police investigations saw the two accused sentenced at the Wynberg Regional court on 11 October 2022.

The accused had allegedly gained access to the two properties by forcing their way into the homes by jumping over the walls. In the Claremont property, the accused attacked the occupants, a couple with a hammer and chisel resulting in the 47 year old husband in hospital in a coma for three months. They stole jewellery and other valuables. Meanwhile in Wynberg they tied up the owner of the property, an elderly man before taking television sets and other valuables. As part of the police investigation into the crimes committed the suspect’s getaway vehicle was circulated and picked up in Mitchell’s Plain where the suspects were arrested.



Phendula Mzanywa aged 46, was convicted on charges of two counts of house robbery, attempted murder and sentenced to 26 years in prison. His co accused, 26 year old Buhle Xinti was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the same offences. A third accused, a juvenile was acquitted.



Meanwhile in other house robbery cases investigated by Sgt Anele Zisile from Claremont SAPS, a 37 accused was sentenced to 18 years direct imprisonment in the Wynberg court recently for two house robberies in committed in 2016 and 2017 in Claremont.



The accused, 37 year old Vusi Mahlangu from KZN was linked to a September 2016 house robbery in Devon Street through DNA after he drank wine from a bottle in house. From the home he stole tied the occupants and stole clothing items, television set and jewellery.



In the second robbery perpetrated in June 2017 in Esher Street, the accused was also linked through DNA after he removed jewellery from the victim’s finger using his mouth and teeth. He also stabbed the victim with a screw driver and stole jewellery items and other valuables.



The management of the SAPS in the Western Cape commends the efforts of Sgt Anele Zisile as well as the prosecution team for ensuring that justice is served and the accused pay for crimes committed.

Source: SAPS