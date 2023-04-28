When to collect your Sassa grant in May

Share this article

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries will receive their grant payments next week, starting with old age grant payments on Thursday.

Disability grant payments will be made on Friday and social relief of distress (SRD) and other grant payments will be available from the following week.

Sassa confirmed the dates on which recipients will receive their grants in May. All grants besides the R350 SRD payment can still be collected from post office branches.

According to the agency, payments will be made on:

Thursday May 4 — old age grants;

— old age grants; Friday May 5 — disability grants; and

— disability grants; and Monday May 8 — all other grants will be paid from this date, including the children’s grant.

“There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account it will remain there until it is needed,” Sassa said.

Office relocation

Sassa announced its regional office in the North West has moved from Master Centre in 1st Street, Industrial, to the corner of Sekame and Dr James Moroka streets, Mega City, Mmabatho.

“Business operations will be disrupted and are expected to start from May 2. Telephone lines and emails of some of the officials will be affected. Cellphone numbers should be used as alternative for contact during this relocation period. We apologise for the inconvenience this might have caused.”

No need to reapply

Sassa said beneficiaries of the R350 SRD grant do not need to reapply in April.

The grant was extended to March 2024.

“The grant will continue as normal, those who previously applied for the grant do not need to reapply.”

Sassa has warned that it checks monthly if people still qualify for the grant and for those whose circumstances have changed, the grant could be stopped.

When can I collect my new gold card?

Monday and Tuesday are dedicated to issuing cards to old age grant recipients and people who receive disability grants.

Wednesday to Saturday are dedicated to the collection of new gold cards by those receiving child support grants and all other grants.

Can I get a new gold card if I lost or misplaced my old one?

Sassa grant recipients who lost or misplaced their cards can go to any post office to collect a new one.

“Post office branch personnel will use fingerprint verification to issue the beneficiary with a new gold card,” the agency said.

What are other alternatives?

Shoprite this week announced beneficiaries can switch their gold cards to a Shoprite money market account.

“Sassa grant beneficiaries with gold cards expiring in the next few months can avoid long queues and payment mishaps by switching their payments, free of charge, to a Shoprite money market account,” said the group.

Gold card holders can open an account and switch their Sassa payments:

Register by dialling *120*3534# or WhatsApp 087-240-5709, or visit the in-store money market counter, or download the Shoprite app.

Sign in and download your bank confirmation letter.

Download the Sassa form here or collect one at the money market counter in any Shoprite or Checkers supermarket.

Take your printed bank confirmation letter, completed Sassa switch form and original ID to your nearest Sassa office.

The switch offer is valid until June 30. Switch applications received after the closing date will not be considered.

Source: TimesLIVE