When to collect your social grant this month

Millions of South Africans will receive their old age, disability, social relief of distress (SRD) and other grants this week.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) confirmed the dates on which recipients will receive their grants in August, reminding people “there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day”.

“Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed,” it said.

The payment dates for August are:

Older person’s grant: From August 2. This includes any grants linked to these accounts.

Disability grants: From August 3, including any grants linked to these accounts.

All other grants: From August 4.

You can collect your R350 SRD grants from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers and USave stores.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) and Sassa advise those who get the grant to choose this payment option in their applications when applying for the grant.

Those who used to get their R350 grants at a post office should visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the  supermarkets mentioned.

“Clients who have uncollected SRD R350 credit at Sapo/Postbank can collect at any of the retail outlets,” said Sassa.

The agency confirmed nearly 5.3-million R350 grant applications had been approved and just over 4-million had been paid.

Sassa said youths account for about 63% of all applicants, with 5% holding tertiary qualifications.

“This correlates with the unemployment rate among youth. The high rate of unemployment among the youth is a great cause for concern and the agency remains committed to playing its part in fighting the scourge of unemployment”, it said.

Source: TimesLIVE


