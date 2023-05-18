“Whether parents like reading or not, they need to be an example to their children”

By Kouthar Sambo

The Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) revealed its findings for 2021, with South Africa ranking as one of the lowest in terms of results and trailing well behind the global average.

“Not to mention that over four million learners had actually been impacted and currently there is no coherent plan to accelerate learning and address the backlogs experienced by covid generation or provide quality education to all learners. The minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga, went on to list the myriad of interventions aimed at improving reading in South Africa, including the devised national reading plan. However, this is just a long list of items that have led to uncoordinated and ad hoc responses from the provinces,” says the Commissioner of the South African Human Rights Commission, Andre Gaum who went on to say that if any plan was to succeed, it must be clear on the minimum inputs such as teacher training, learning and teacher support material.

“Also, implementation on timelines and a specifically allocated budget is important. There should be single-mindedness across all learning programs and among all stakeholders and role players in the education field. So, the commission has called Minister Motshekga, to feed the PIRLS’s findings with the appropriate urgency and develop a coherent time-bound national response to the reading crisis – because it is a crisis,” he added.