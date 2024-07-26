“Whichever government is in Israel is joint to the hip of the US” – a political analyst

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received 53 standing ovations for his speech after he addressed Congress in the US. However, many senators have also vowed to boycott his speech, urging others to do the same due to his war crimes in Gaza.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday, International Relations Expert, and columnist at the M&G Donovan E Williams, said this is a joint operation as Israel regards the US as their closest ally.

According to Williams, whoever wins the elections in the US this November will still support Israel and its actions.

“Whichever government is in Israel is joint to the hip of the US and whichever president or congress gets elected in the US, regards Israel as their closest ally.”

“We saw this with the address by Netanyahu where he did not only pay homage to the outgoing president now, Joe Biden, where he also said that Biden calls himself an Irish American zionist and continued to thank Biden,” detailed Williams.

Williams added the public must start perceiving Israel’s actions in cohorts with the US and not in isolation of Israel.

“This is about US western led hegemony (natural dominant power) of the world – so if the US believes it will lose its power, it will utilise countries like Israel to create a danger so it can thwart whoever looks like a threat,” he added.

He further clarified what Netanyahu’s visit meant in the US.

“Netanyahu came to confirm Israel’s support of whoever comes into the White House and the US reciprocated, saying whatever happens, we are not just standing with you, but you are one of us.”

Williams expanded on the way forward with Netanyahu following the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling that Israel is occupying Palestine illegally and should withdraw its troops. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC) also deemed Netanyahu a war criminal.

“Netanyahu got what he wanted and confirmed American support no matter what happens. He would be able to retire without going to jail – he may even retire in the US with his American citizenship sorted out,” remarked Williams.

Netanyahu’s comes after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its legal advisory around Israel’s war crimes, reaffirming that Israel’s presence in the Gaza Strip is unlawful and hinders Palestinian self-determination. Netanyahu has also been indicted as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Photo: QudsNen/X