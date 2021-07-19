WHO chief lauds Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus measures during Hajj

Share this article

















Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has commended Saudi Arabia’s efforts in organizing this year’s Hajj amid strict coronavirus precautionary and preventive measures.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the WHO chief said: “As the faithful gather to perform Hajj this year, we welcome the public health planning and steps Saudi Arabia has taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims and their communities during the COVID19 pandemic.”

Saudi Arabia is hosting host another downsized Hajj this year, allowing fully vaccinated 60,000 residents to perform the annual pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia’s organization of last year’s Hajj, in which around 1,000 pilgrims from across the Kingdom took part amid precautionary measures, had also drawn praise from the WHO chief.

Dr. Tedros then had said that the measures taken by Saudi Arabia during Hajj have set an example for countries who wish to return to normal life and adapt to conditions under the virus

Source: Saudi Gazette