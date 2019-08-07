Wholesale, retail workers to receive pay increase

Share this article

















Workers in the wholesale and retail sector have been given a 4.5% salary increase backdated to August 2.

The new adjustments were announced by the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi.

The increase applies only to workers earning above the National Minimum Wage rates.

The amended sectoral determination will apply to cashiers, drivers, bakers, displayers including supervisors and assistant managers and managers.

The department’s acting spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says, “Workers in the wholesale and retail sector earn below the NMW (National Minimum Wage) in the sector, their increases were affected from the first of January.”

“The latest adjustment applied to workers in both area A and B. Area A is mostly big municipalities like Johannesburg and Cape Town and B is all areas in the rural areas. It is applicable in both areas,” adds Buthelezi.

(Source: SABC News)

