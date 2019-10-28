WILD: Steenhuisen has a mammoth task to quell race claims in DA

The Democratic Alliance is shooting itself in the foot with policies perceived as unsympathetic to black people.

This is according to the World Institute of Leadership and Development.

The institution said the DA’s new parliamentary leader, John Steenhuisen, has a mammoth task to quell the race claims against the party.

“The issue of race is going to an Achilles heels for the DA, in Parliament and outside, so you’ve got to find a leader who is not going to deny the dynamic of race because unfortunately that is their problem at the moment,” said the institute’s Mazwe Majola.

Last week, the DA saw three of its senior members resigning from the party while eight KZN members left the party to join the ANC.

“How on earth is there someone in South Africa, or a part, that argues against affirmative action and BEE without coming with proper and compelling alternatives.

You can not during this time in South African history still say affirmative action, in a country where the recent employment equity report still says 15% of senior positions are occupied by black people… You cannot really survive protecting and defending policies like that”, added Majola.