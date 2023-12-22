Wildfire scorches 1140 hectares in Simon’s Town

Share this article

The Table Mountain National Park authorities say the ongoing wildfire in the Simon’s Town area has ravaged approximately 1140 hectares of land.

The blaze, which started on Tuesday, has rapidly spread across a mix of private, public works, and park properties, fuelled by extreme weather conditions.

The authorities say the fire erupted amid challenging circumstances, including soaring temperatures, low humidity levels, and strong south-easterly winds, creating a formidable challenge for firefighting efforts. They say they have mobilised multiple teams to address the affected areas and bring the situation under control.

Table Mountain National Park remains on high alert, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation and vigilance to mitigate the impact of the wildfire.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service currently has three choppers that are actively water bombing the fire.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says the wind remains a major factor in the spread of the blaze.

“The fire area has been divided into five sections, and thus aiding in providing a clearer picture of the hot spot areas and the number of resources on scene. Crews are actively fighting the fire near Miller’s Point, Castle Rock, Rocklands farm, Dorian – and Victory Road, whilst ground crews from TMNP, VWS, NCC, and WOF are assisting with hand tools. The wind is still a major factor. However, we are confident that the combined efforts from those on the scene will provide positive results.”

Source: SABC News