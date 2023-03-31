Will the ‘Budget for Hope’ be enough to better Cape Town?

Share this article

by Daanyaal Matthews

Source: Pixabay

Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has tabled the Budget for the year 2023/2024 titled: “A Budget for Building Hope”.

The budget aims to address the needs of the vulnerable whilst planning for the future of the Mother City and catering for the desires of ratepayers.

The bill would see the biggest investment into the City of Cape Town since the 2010 World Cup with R69.9 billion invested over the course of its tenure with R10.9 billion being invested this year. Speaking on Ramadaan AM Hill-Lewis further explained:

“In the last eight years, we have spent a maximum of R6.5billion in one year, that is the highest that we spent on infrastructure. This year we have budgeted for R10.9billion, it’s a record-breaking infrastructure budget.”

One important issues that the budget addresses is the increasing problem of loadshedding, with the City investing R2.5billion towards tackling the growing energy crisis. This capital will be spent towards the purchase of renewable resources from Independent Power Producers, the acquisition of ‘big batteries’, and the allocation of solar PV – that the City will own themselves – in Atlantis and Somerset West.

Response from political parties:

With the budget being the largest investment in infrastructure in the City’s history, it has been partially applauded by some such as the African National Congress, and lamented by others, such as the GOOD party.

The ANC have welcomed the increased investment, arguing that even though the budget is not enough to address the issues in poor communities, it is a step in the right direction stating:

“If one looks at this budget it has attempted to cater for almost everybody, but it is not enough, but if one looks at it holistically, it is indeed navigating towards our poor areas. We are saying this knowing very well that it is not where we want it to be yet, but it is addressing the pressing issues. This is where we draw our excitement, because we have managed to push the City of Cape Town to address the key areas mention above. “

The GOOD Party have come out against the budget from the perspective that the actions done curtail the effect of loadshedding on South African citizens is not enough given the frugality of the City. The party has argued that if the City wanted to do more to shield consumers from the harmful effects of Eskom’s price hike, they could, and would.