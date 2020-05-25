Winde welcomes news that Western Cape will be moving to lockdown level 3

Share this article

















While Premier Alan Winde welcomed the news that the Western Cape will be moving to lockdown level 3, he stressed that “we must all change our behaviour to keep safe and to save lives”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that the entire country will move to Alert Level 3, which entailed the easing and lifting of some of the lockdown restrictions. The Western Cape premier said that while this was good news, he emphasised the importance of the province’s targeted hotspot plan in combating the spread of the coronavirus.

In his speech, the president singled out Covid-19 hotspots, saying “it is important that we should be aware that there are a few parts of the country where the disease is concentrated and where infections continue to rise”.

“We will have a differentiated approach to deal with those areas that have far higher levels of infection and transmission,” Ramaphosa said. “A hotspot is an area that has more than five infected people per 100,000 people, or where new infections are increasing at a fast pace.”

ADVERTISING

These included: Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Ethekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Cape Town.

Premier Alan Winde said that the province’s targeted hotspot plan will utilise combined government resources to slow the spread of the virus, to protect vulnerable people, and to save lives.

“We look forward to working with all levels of government in implementing this plan.

“We are facing a very serious situation in the Western Cape and the rest of South Africa. The lockdown did not stop the virus, it only bought us time. It will continue to spread, and more and more people will be infected over the coming weeks,” Winde said.

“To put it simply: things are going to get worse before they get better. We cannot let our foot off the pedal now, and in fact, we must work harder than ever before to slow the spread of this virus.

“That is why it will not be business as usual in the Western Cape. Every single one of us has a role to play in doing this. When you keep yourself safe – by wearing a cloth mask when in public, by keeping your distance, by following the golden rules of hygiene and by staying home as much as possible – you keep your loved ones safe too,” he said.

He added that while most people will recover after being infected, some of the people who might be older or have an underlying health condition, may not.

“I know that if we all work together in this way, with this common goal, we can get through this difficult time for our province and country. The responsibility on all of us has never been greater. So please keep safe and help us save lives.”

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments