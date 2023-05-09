Winter Readiness Programme announced by Provincial Social Development Department

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Western Cape Department of Social Development has announced its Winter Readiness Programme which to assist the less fortunate this winter. The departments spokesperson, Monique Mortlock-Malgas, spoke to VOC’s Breakfast on Tuesday about the Winter Readiness Programme. “It must be made clear that the Western Cape Department of Social Development, does not have a budget to feed the homeless. But rather vulnerable communities identified by community organisations providing the meals,” said Mortlock-Malgas.

According to Mortlock-Malgas, the department provides social work services at 37 shelters across the province aimed at family reunification services. She said one of the departments main goals is that Homeless adults and their families stay together. “The Provincial department does currently support 68 community nutrition and development centres, and 512 community-based organisations which feed vulnerable individuals,” stated Mortlock-Malgas.

The feeding sites which the Provincial Social Development supports has seen an increase from 92 in 2020 to 570 this year.

Mortlock- Malgas said that the Provincial Minister of the Social Development department, Sharna Fernandez encourages residents to assist the less fortunate this winter. She further states that people can volunteer or even donate to registered non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) to help the people in need.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay