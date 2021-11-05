With 16 hung municipalities, coalition gov on cards in WC

Share this article

















DA leader John Steenhuisen says talks on coalitions have started with other political parties.

He says hopefully by the end of the weekend, the party will start making announcements around some of these results.

Coalition agreements will be made public, and also available to the media.

Political analysts meanwhile say both the DA and ANC in the Western Cape should stop their political bickering and start putting the interests of the people first by forming solid coalition governments. The province has 16 hung municipalities.

Political analyst and researcher Dr Harlan Cloete says the only way to form a stable local government in the Western Cape is for the two parties to put aside their political differences and prioritise the interests of the people.

He says, “South Africans want political parties to work with the citizens to ensure that we end unemployment, corruption , inequality and poverty. So, the right thing would be for these parties, if none receives the majority from the electorate, to get together and to form a coalition. That’s the most stable form of government that we can have.”

Source: SABC