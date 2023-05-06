With Wynberg residents seeking their removal, informal settlers tell of plight

Share this article

Occupants living on land near a mosque in Wynberg have spoken of their plight for support from government.

Concerns have been raised about the more than 100 squatters who have occupied a portion of Prasa-owned land next to the Yusefeyyah Mosque.

The squatters have allegedly been urinating and defecating on the mosque walls and incidents of crime have reportedly increased since the informal settlement sprung up about a year ago.

One of the occupants, Marlin Bostander, said that they needed better living conditions but their pleas had not been answered.

“All that we want we want from those guys… they want us off the street but they don’t support us and I can’t see them taking us away from here. It’s Wynberg, I mean this is a popular town. And for us, this is where we get our piece of bread.”

Wynberg ward councillor, Carmen Siebritz, said that she had meet with Prasa, SAPS and the city to discuss the matter.

“SAPS has committed to having a mobile unit at the public transport interchange next to the mosque and the city has committed to continue cleaning in and around the area. Friday mornings, in particular, will see the area being deep cleansed in order for the mosque’s congregants to worship without foul stenches they experience.”

Siebritz said that another meeting would be held soon to discuss a long-term solution.