Wits University holds interfaith prayer ceremony for country’s social ills

Wits University in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, has held an interfaith prayer ceremony for the social ills that are plaguing the country. This follows a march where students, staff and campus personnel came out in their numbers to speak out against gender-based violence and xenophobia. Students have invited different religious leaders to pray with them.

The SRC’s Gender and Transformation Officer at Wits University, Sibongile Sibeko says, “We will have an interfaith prayer where we will invite different religious leaders from different religious spheres just to come and pray with us for all of the issues that we face in this country so not just rape and femicide and gender based violence but also the issue of xenophobia. We’re praying for issues of poverty, students still face issues such as hunger on this campus – so we are praying for all of those issues.”

(Source: SABC News)

