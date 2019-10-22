Wives of Paradise seminar expected to remove the veil over halal intimacy

Share this article

















Intimacy has become a serious problem in many Muslim marriages and guilt and shame-based misconceptions create problems between spouses, often leading to divorce. Conversations around these taboo issues are not commonplace and this has sparked the Wives of Paradise seminar series, expected to be launched at the end of October. The series aims to unveil the reality of intimacy in Muslim marriages and discuss sexuality and intimacy within these halal relationships.

Sexual intimacy and the questions around the rights of men and women in relationships are not often discussed through a female lens. With this in mind, the launch of the Wives of Paradise seminar series will be done in a four-part seminar format, with three of them dedicated to, and focused on, women. The remaining seminar in the four-part series will be for men and by men.

“Wives of Paradise is an organisation that focuses on spirituality through intimacy,” said organiser, Zulfah Brown Jabaar. “The first seminar is for any woman, 18 years and older, and will have a very soft introductory approach. The second seminar will be a bit more spicy… We’ll still be tactful but we will call a spade a spade and go where we need to go to get into the grips of this topic. The third seminar is for the husbands and we’ll give feedback to them. There will be male speakers, life coaches, male ulama [at the male seminar]. The fourth seminar will then refocus on the wives.”

Brown-Jabaar says that Muslims often confuse the modesty we are supposed to practice as Muslims as far as sexuality, intimacy and relationships are concerned, with shame. The seminars will accordingly seek to address these issues and related topics.

“Sometimes we confuse the modesty we need to have as Muslims with shame…then we confuse those feelings we have of intimacy in our halal relationships and even in a halal act of intimacy with our partners.”

The first seminar is expected to take place on 27 October 2019 at the University of the Western Cape’s Great Hall 1 from 9am to 1pm.

All ladies 18 years and over are welcome, but no children or babies will be allowed to enter. The cost of entrance is R130 – including a goodie bag and a refreshment break.

Speakers at the event include:

Ml. Abidah Peer – Fiqh (Laws) of Sexuality & Sexual Intimacy as a Worship

Ml. Khadija Allie – Sexuality Trends & Igniting your Sexuality as a Muslim Wife

Ml. Kareema Jassiem – Quranic Recital

Dr. Maryam Kisten – Physical Health & Sexual Intimacy

Shaamiela Safodien – Sexuality and Psychological Well-Being

Nazlie Behardien – The Body’s Reaction to Stressors

For more information, contact 073 067 4889

Booking is compulsory.

VOC

