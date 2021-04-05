Woman arrested for allegedly kidnapping baby in Knysna

Share this article

















Police in the Southern Cape have arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a baby in Knysna.

It is alleged that the woman, who is a friend of the mother of the child, visited her at her Concordia home on Saturday afternoon and took the three-month-old baby under false pretences and disappeared.

Police spokesperson, Chris Spies, says they then launched an intensive search which led to the arrest of the suspect in Kwanokuthula, Plettenberg Bay on Sunday.

The suspect is in custody and will appear in the Knysna Magistrates court once charged. The baby was found with the suspect, unharmed and returned safely to mother.

Source: SABC